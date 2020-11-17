Pakistan to officially endorse boycott of French-made goods

The Tehrik-i-Labaik party on Tuesday called off anti-France protests over Islamophobic Charlie Hebdo cartoons insulting Prophet Mohammad, and saying the Pakistani government has endorsed boycotting French products, a spokesman for the group said.

Thousands of anti-France protesters clashed with police on the main road into Pakistan's capital city on Monday following protests over the recent use of offensive cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in France.

"We are calling off our protests after the government signed an agreement that it will officially endorse boycotting the French products," Ejaz Ashrafi, a spokesman for the Tehrik-i-Labaik party, told Reuters by phone.









