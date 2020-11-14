WORLD

Libya-Tunisia border crossings reopen

WORLD Anadolu Agency
Published
LIBYA-TUNISIA BORDER CROSSINGS REOPEN

Border crossings between and were reopened on Saturday after an 8-month closure due to the outbreak, according to Libyan sources.

An official with the Zuwara Municipality told Anadolu Agency that movement through the Ra's Ajdir crossing with Tunisia resumed.

He said the move was taken by the Interior Ministry after all health protocols were observed at the terminal.

The private Libya Alahrar TV said the Dehiba-Wazen crossing was also reopened.

On Friday, Tunisia said that commercial flights will resume with Libya as of Nov. 16 after an 8-month suspension.



More From A News

Contact Us