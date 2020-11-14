Libya-Tunisia border crossings reopen

Border crossings between Libya and Tunisia were reopened on Saturday after an 8-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Libyan sources.

An official with the Zuwara Municipality told Anadolu Agency that movement through the Ra's Ajdir crossing with Tunisia resumed.

He said the move was taken by the Interior Ministry after all health protocols were observed at the terminal.

The private Libya Alahrar TV said the Dehiba-Wazen crossing was also reopened.

On Friday, Tunisia said that commercial flights will resume with Libya as of Nov. 16 after an 8-month suspension.