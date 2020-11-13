LIBYAS WARRING PARTIES TO REOPEN MAIN COASTAL ROAD

Libyan warring parties agreed Friday to open a coastal highway on the axis of Sirte province as part of the cease-fire deal reached late October, according to the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

The decision came as a result of the sixth round of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission meetings between representatives from the Libyan Army affiliated with the legitimate Libyan government and forces aligned with strongman Khalifa Haftar, UNSMIL said in a statement.

The highway, which runs along the length of the Libyan Mediterranean coastline, has strategic importance as it links eastern and western regions of the country.

The parties also agreed on clearing this road from mines and explosives for the safe journey of civilians and the withdrawal of armed units, foreign forces and mercenaries from this area.

In the first stage, foreign forces and fighters are expected to leave the main coastal road for Tripoli and Benghazi before leaving the country.

The meetings began Tuesday in the city of Sirte and lasted until Friday.

During the meetings, the parties discussed the implementation of the permanent cease-fire agreement reached in Geneva on Oct.23 and the establishment of subcommittees to oversee the withdrawal of foreign militias.







