LIBYAS RIVALS START UN-LED TALKS IN TUNISIA TO END POLITICAL CHAOS

UN-brokered direct political talks between Libya's rivals kicked off in neighbouring Tunisia on Monday, the latest effort to reach peace in the war-torn country.

Stephanie Williams, the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, opened the meetings of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Tunis. The forum conducted its first meeting online late last month.

"We are standing on the verge of a new Libya after years of division, destruction and multiple crises," Williams told the opening ceremony, which was attended by Tunisian President Kais Saied.

"We are moving forward with confident steps in the multiple paths overseen by the United Nations, depending on the determination of the Libyan people, their will and their right to protect their nation and sovereignty and their country's wealth," she added.

She said the way to this forum was neither easy nor smooth.

The LPDF was originally established after a January 19 international conference on Libya. On October 23, the two sides signed a country-wide ceasefire agreement in Geneva.

Last week, military leaders from both sides wrapped up two days of UN-brokered talks, which for the first time were conducted inside Libya, in the city of Ghadames. They agreed on steps to implement the ceasefire agreement.

Libya has been in turmoil since a 2011 revolt toppled long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi.

The oil-rich country has two main competing administrations: the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a government based in the eastern city of Tobruk, allied with putschist general Khalifa Haftar, who leads forces in the country's east.









