TURKEYS ERDOĞAN SLAMS SOME EU LEADERS FOR ENCOURAGING ISLAMOPHOBIA

Turkey's Erdoğan slams some EU leaders for encouraging Islamophobia

WORLD A News Published November 09,2020

Speaking during the 12th Ambassador Conference held in the capital Ankara on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slammed some EU leaders for encouraging Islamophobia by turning a blind eye to the discrimination against European Muslims.



"A worldwide struggle against Islamophobia is urgently needed to fulfill our responsibilities for Muslims and the Islamic faith," the Turkish leader stressed in his speech as calling for global efforts to combat anti-Islamic discourses and acts.











