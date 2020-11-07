Turkey calls detention of Muslim children in France 'banditry'

Criticizing police detention of Muslim children in France over charge allegedly related to "apology for terrorism," the Turkish parliament speaker Saturday described the move as "banditry".

"This is banditry via the state [...] this must be given an account under rules of law," Mustafa Şentop told a news conference in Istanbul.

Referring to recent developments and remarks in France against Islam and Muslims, Şentop added that these have worried all Muslims living in the Islamic world for a long time.

On Thursday, four children aged 10 were held under police detention for more than 11 hours in Albertville, France, on charges allegedly related to "apology for terrorism," the father of one of the detained children said.

"Ten masked policemen carrying long weapons entered the house," he said.











