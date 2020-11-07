American presidents who served as vice presidents

US President-elect Joe Biden is set to become the 15th American vice president to return to the White House as commander-in-chief and the first in 27 years, after George H.W. Bush in 1989.

Biden served two terms as vice president to President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

During the 2020 White House race, he defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump with 290 Electoral College votes, according to projections. Biden's victory makes Trump the first single-term president in nearly three decades.

Here are US vice presidents who rose to the Oval Office:

- John Adams: First US vice president, served two terms under George Washington and then was elected president

- Thomas Jefferson: Vice president to John Adams, then defeated Adams in the 1800 election

- Martin Van Buren: Served as vice president to Andrew Jackson during his second term, then was elected president

- John Tyler: Rose to presidency after William Henry Harrison died after just 31 days in office

- Millard Fillmore: Rose to presidency after William Henry Harrison died after 1 year in office. Fillmore was the last US president not affiliated with the Democratic or Republican parties

- Andrew Johnson: Vice president to Abraham Lincoln, he became president after Lincoln's assassination in 1865

- Chester Arthur: Rose to presidency after William Henry Harrison was assassinated after seven months in office

- Theodore Roosevelt: Rose to presidency after William McKinley's assassination, then was elected to full term

- Calvin Coolidge: Vice president to Warren G. Harding; became president after Harding's death, then was elected to full term

- Harry Truman: Vice president to Franklin D. Roosevelt; became president after Roosevelt's death in 1945, then was elected to full term

- Lyndon Johnson: Vice president to John F. Kennedy, assumed the presidency following Kennedy's assassination in 1963, then was elected to full term

- Richard Nixon: Two terms as vice president to Dwight Eisenhower. Following presidencies of Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, was elected twice to presidency

- Gerald Ford: Appointed vice president by Richard Nixon after resignation of Spiro Agnew; became president after Nixon resigned. Ford is the only person to serve as vice president and president without being elected

- George H.W. Bush: After two terms as vice president under Ronald Reagan, elected to presidency for single term





