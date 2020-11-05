Greece reports record high virus cases, deaths

Greece will re-enter a lockdown from November 7, for three weeks to battle a second wave of the coronavirus, Greek Prime Minister announced. (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP)

Greece on Thursday registered 2,917 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths, the highest single-day figures on record in the country.

According to health authorities, the total number of cases in the country jumped to 49,807, of which 4,303 are related to traveling abroad.

Of the new daily cases, 27 were identified at entry points of the country.

The number of intubated patients also rose to 187 on Thursday.

The death toll in the country now stands at 702.

The recent surge in the number of virus cases has prompted the government to impose a second nationwide lockdown starting coming Saturday and will run through Nov. 30.

Under the new restrictions, all retail shops will shut down and traveling between regions will be banned.

Super markets, pharmacies, bakeries, gas stations, kiosks and other food stores, schools and kindergartens will remain open, while high-schools will shut down.

Entry to the country by air or land is allowed only after a traveler presents negative PCR test. People traveling abroad will also be required to present a negative test.

Restaurants will only be able to provide take-away and deliveries services, while bars, cafes and gyms will be closed.

The text message system will be reinforced for citizens intending to leave home for work, shop, a doctor visit or for exercise.