Former campaign senior adviser of Trump, Corey Lewandowski speaks to the media as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 5, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

A judge has tossed a lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign in hopes of halting vote-counting in Michigan.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens made the ruling during a court hearing on Thursday. She said she planned to issue a written ruling on Friday.