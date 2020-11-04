Trump to ask for recount in Wisconsin

US President Donald J. Trump speaks on election night at an event at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2020. Americans voted to choose the next President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE

President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday it was demanding a recount in Wisconsin, where early returns show Democrat Joe Biden with a slender lead.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. "The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."

Wisconsin is one of a handful of states where the fate of the US election now hangs in the balance.