Trump to ask for recount in Wisconsin
WORLD AFP
President Donald Trump's campaign will immediately request a recount of votes in Wisconsin, even though the state's presidential election results have yet to be finalized.
President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday it was demanding a recount in Wisconsin, where early returns show Democrat Joe Biden with a slender lead.
"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. "The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."
Wisconsin is one of a handful of states where the fate of the US election now hangs in the balance.