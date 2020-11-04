Azerbaijani troops liberate 7 more Karabakh villages from Armenian occupiers

The Azerbaijani army has liberated seven more villages in the Upper Karabakh region from Armenia's occupation, Azerbaijan's president announced on Wednesday.

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated Jabrayil's Mirek and Kavdar villages, Zengilan's Meshediismayilli and Shefibeyli villages, and Gubadli's Basharat, Garakishiler and Garajalli villages. Long live Azerbaijan's Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!," Ilham Aliyev wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's military shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

"[Azerbaijani army] shot down another SU-25 aircraft belonging to Armenia in preparation for an attack," the ministry said on Twitter.

"The number of shot down Armenian aircraft reached 7," the ministry added.

Since clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

While world powers have called for a sustainable cease-fire, Turkey has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Multiple UN resolutions also call for the withdrawal of the invading forces.