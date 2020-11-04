German foreign minister enters COVID-19 quarantine

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas delivers a speech during a ceremony of the German Africa Prize at the Allianz Forum in Berlin, Germany, 27 October 2020. EPA Photo

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas went into self-isolation after being in contact with a foreign guest who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday.

Maas was informed this morning that a member of a foreign delegation he met on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

As a precautionary measure, Maas, his aides, and Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth went into self-isolation today, the statement added.

The first test of Maas on Wednesday for the novel coronavirus did not detect any infection, according to the ministry.

Earlier in the day, Maas had attended a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

But he canceled a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias ahead of their planned meeting in Berlin.