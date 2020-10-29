Saudi man arrested in Jeddah after knife attack on guard at French consulate

A Saudi man was arrested in Jeddah after attacking and injuring a guard with a "sharp tool" at the French consulate on Thursday, Saudi state TV reported.

The French Embassy said the consulate was subject to an "attack by knife which targeted a guard", adding the guard was taken to hospital and his life was not in danger.

"The French embassy strongly condemns this attack against a diplomatic outpost which nothing could justify," an embassy statement said.

Since Paty's killing, French officials have re-asserted the right to display the insulting cartoons, and the images have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the killed teacher.

That has prompted anger in the Muslim world, with some governments accusing Macron of pursuing an anti-Islam agenda.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned cartoons offending the Prophet Mohammad, but held back from echoing calls by other Muslim states for action against insulting images being displayed in France of the Prophet.













