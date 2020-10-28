TURKEYS ERDOĞAN: WESTERN COUNTRIES ATTACKING ISLAM WANT TO RELAUNCH CRUSADES

Turkey's Erdoğan: Western countries attacking Islam want to relaunch Crusades
WORLD Agencies and A News
In his address to ruling AK Party lawmakers in the parliament on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pointed out that Western countries attacking Islamic values want to relaunch the Crusades. The Turkish leader also added that standing against attacks on the Prophet Mohammad was an issue of honour for us.
Erdoğan said in a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament that standing against attacks on the Prophet Mohammad was an issue of honour for us.