Zelensky: 156 people evacuated from Azovstal in Mariupol

"We finally have the result, the first result of our evacuation operation from Azovstal in Mariupol, which we have been organizing for a very long time. It took a lot of effort, long negotiations and various mediations. Today, 156 people arrived in Zaporizhzhia," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement.