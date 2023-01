YPG/PKK supporters continue anti-Türkiye campaign in Sweden

Supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group in Sweden continued their provocations against Türkiye on Thursday. Terror supporters gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hung a puppet -- likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- by the feet on a pole in front of the building and shared video footage of this moment on social media.