Who is Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas?

Mahmoud Abbas, born in 1935 in Safed, is one of the original co-founders of Fatah and a pivotal figure in Palestinian history. As the head of Fatah, the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), and the Palestinian Authority (PA), Abbas has played a significant role in shaping the Palestinian struggle for independence. Notably, he was a key architect of the 1993 Oslo Accords, a critical step in the peace process between Israel and Palestine.