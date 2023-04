Wagner chief claims Russian flag 'hoisted' over Bakhmut administration building

"April 2, 2023, 23:00 (2000GMT). We hoisted the Russian flag with the inscription ‘Good memory to Vladlen Tatarsky' and the flag of PMC ‘Wagner' on the city administration of Bakhmut. From a legal point of view, Bakhmut is taken. The enemy is concentrated in the western regions," Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed in an audio statement on Telegram late Sunday.