Vladimir Putin not to travel to Bali to attend G20 summit next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to Bali to attend the G20 summit next week, but Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be there, officials said on Thursday. Putin had long left open his participation in the meeting on November 15 and 16. Indonesian President Joko Widodo had invited him to the summit of 20 major industrialized nations despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international condemnation.