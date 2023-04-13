 Contact Us
Video World U.S. broadcaster NPR to stop using Twitter for misleading public
04.13.2023 12:36
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

U.S. broadcaster NPR to stop using Twitter for misleading public

US radio broadcaster NPR on Wednesday said it was quitting Twitter, in the first significant defection by a major news outlet since Elon Musk's tumultuous takeover of the platform.

National Public Radio has decided to stop using Twitter.

NPR said on Wednesday Twitter refused its repeated requests to remove the inaccurate label of "state-affiliated media", now changed to "government-funded media."

It said: "We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility..."

The outlet encouraged people to instead subscribe to its newsletters and follow NPR on other social media.

The BBC, the national broadcaster of the UK, has also been at loggerheads with Twitter over its own labelling.

It objected when Twitter described it as "government-funded media" which has now been changed to "publicly funded media."

Twitter has been marked by chaos and uncertainty since Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout last year...

...Musk, however, says the company is 'roughly breaking even',

Many advertisers have paused spending on the platform since the takeover.






Pentagon chief says US taking document leak 'very seriously'
Pentagon chief says US taking document leak 'very seriously'
Biden administration aims to protect women seeking abortions
Biden administration aims to protect women seeking abortions
U.S. broadcaster NPR to stop using Twitter for misleading public
U.S. broadcaster NPR to stop using Twitter for misleading public
Trump sues ex-lawyer Cohen, key witness in criminal case
Trump sues ex-lawyer Cohen, key witness in criminal case
Over 750,000 students forced out of schools in DRC due to conflict
Over 750,000 students forced out of schools in DRC due to conflict
Italy calls national state of emergency as it expects more migrants
Italy calls national state of emergency as it expects more migrants
Joe Biden urges return to power-sharing on Belfast visit
Joe Biden urges return to power-sharing on Belfast visit
Austin: U.S. will support Ukraine for as long as it takes
Austin: U.S. will support Ukraine for as long as it takes
Ukraine’s defense chief: Leaked US military documents a ‘mix of fact and fiction’
Ukraine’s defense chief: Leaked US military documents a ‘mix of fact and fiction’
North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile
North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile
Volcanic eruption blankets parts of Russia's East in ash
Volcanic eruption blankets parts of Russia's East in ash
Body cam footage shows horrifying scenes of Kentucky mass shooting
Body cam footage shows horrifying scenes of Kentucky mass shooting
Military confirms air raid that kills dozens in Myanmar
Military confirms air raid that kills dozens in Myanmar
Ukraine clings to Bakhmut as Russia pounds front lines
Ukraine clings to Bakhmut as Russia pounds front lines
Erdoğan launches election campaign with pledge to slash inflation
Erdoğan launches election campaign with pledge to slash inflation
Joe Biden to run for presidency in 2024
Joe Biden to run for presidency in 2024