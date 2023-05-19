United Nations: Millions of Afghans are facing malnutrition

"Today, an estimated 90% of Afghans are on the brink of poverty. Children bear the brunt of it. 2.3 million children are expected to face acute malnutrition in 2023. 875,000 of them need treatment for severe acute malnutrition, a life-threatening condition. Also this year, around 840,000 pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers are likely to experience acute malnutrition, jeopardizing their ability to give their babies the best start in life," Fran Equiza, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative, said in his comments.