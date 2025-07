Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Trump pushes Gaza ceasefire as top foreign policy goal

In today’s episode of Türkiye’s Diplomacy, we explore the shifting landscape of global tensions as the United States redefines its role across key conflict zones—from Ukraine and Syria to Iran and Gaza. We break down Washington’s halt of military aid to Kyiv, former President Trump’s lifting of sanctions on Syria, and Iran’s escalating standoff with the IAEA.