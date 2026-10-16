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Video World Türkiye's Diplomacy | The Makkah Defense Alliance
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Published : 10.16.2026 03:39 PM
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Türkiye's Diplomacy | The Makkah Defense Alliance

In this episode of Türkiye's Diplomacy, we examine the escalating security challenges in the Middle East, focusing on the threats posed by Houthi attacks to Saudi Arabia and critical energy trade routes. We also explore the steps towards enhanced defense cooperation between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, and analyze how Ankara is strategizing to bolster regional security without escalating conflicts further.
Türkiye's Diplomacy | The Makkah Defense Alliance
Türkiye's Diplomacy | The Makkah Defense Alliance
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