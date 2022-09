Türkiye welcomes 'successful' election of new mufti in Greece's Western Thrace

Türkiye on Friday congratulated Mustafa Trampa on becoming the new Muslim cleric (mufti) of the Turkish minority in the Xanthi region of Western Thrace in Greece. "Upon the passing away of Mufti Ahmet Mete, Turkish Minority in Xanthi elected today their new Mufti in an election they held in unity, solidarity," said a Foreign Ministry statement.