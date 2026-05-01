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Video World Gaza Crisis: New Military Maps Reveal Expanding Restricted Zones
05.01.2026 17:41
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Gaza Crisis: New Military Maps Reveal Expanding Restricted Zones

Following the recent update to military maps, Israeli forces have expanded "restricted zones" to cover approximately two-thirds of the Gaza Strip. This expansion significantly exceeds the boundaries set during the October 2025 ceasefire. This report highlights the immediate impact on thousands of civilians now trapped behind new "orange line" demarcations, where humanitarian access has reached a critical bottleneck and movement is strictly prohibited.
Gaza Crisis: New Military Maps Reveal Expanding Restricted Zones
Gaza Crisis: New Military Maps Reveal Expanding Restricted Zones
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