Türkiye summons Danish ambassador over permission for Quran burning

Türkiye summoned Danish Ambassador to Ankara Danny Annan​​​​​​​ over permission of burning the Muslim holy book Quran, according to diplomatic sources on Friday. "The Danish Ambassador in Ankara has just been summoned to our Ministry after it was learned that an attack against our holy book, the Quran, was allowed in Denmark today (Jan. 27)," the sources added.