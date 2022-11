Türkiye has right to protect itself against terrorist attacks: Swedish PM Kristersson

Türkiye has the right to protect itself against terrorist attacks, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Thursday. In response to a question in the Riksdag, or parliament, by Green Party spokeswoman Marta Stenevi, Kristersson said it must be admitted that Türkiye is a country that has been subjected to terrorist attacks and it has the right to protect itself against terrorism.