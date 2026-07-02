Turkish Rescue Teams Press On with Search and Rescue Efforts in Venezuela

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced that Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams and Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) search and rescue units are working around the clock in Venezuela following recent earthquakes.

Turkish disaster relief and military rescue teams are continuing uninterrupted operations in Venezuela following a devastating earthquake, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said.

According to a statement released by the Ministry on social media, personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) Humanitarian Aid Brigade Command are working alongside search dogs to locate survivors beneath the rubble.

"Racing against time, our teams are working with great dedication to reach every single soul. We remain on duty thousands of miles away to bring hope to those affected by the disaster," the Ministry stated, underlining that "steps that carry hope know no borders."







