Turkish-made TB2 Bayraktar drones have customers from all over the world

"Bayraktar TB2 is doing what it was supposed to do: taking out some of the most advanced anti-aircraft systems and advanced artillery systems and armoured vehicles. That's what it was designed to do; that's what it did in (Nagorno-) Karabakh and all, you know, the different theatres across the world," Selçuk Bayraktar -- Chief Technical Officer of Baykar Technology -- stressed in his comments.