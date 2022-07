Turkish leader Erdoğan extends Eid al-Adha greetings to World Muslims

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday extended Eid greetings to the Turkish nation and Muslims across the world. "I ask my nation for stronger support and a little more patience for the programs we have implemented," he said. "I congratulate you on Eid-al-Adha and wish you all the best," he concluded.