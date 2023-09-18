Trump: I will get that war stopped very, very quickly

Former President Donald Trump asserted that he could swiftly end the war in Ukraine and suggested that Ukraine had the opportunity to negotiate with Russia earlier to avoid the conflict. "Essentially for four years, I kept them from doing anything because, you know what? I will tell you this? I never said this. Ukraine was the apple of his (Putin's) eye. I said don't ever do it. Don't ever do it. He (Putin) would have never done it. Again, oil crisis, he (Putin) wouldn't have done it because of me but oil prices. The prices were so high that he had so much money so he had all of this money to prosecute the war. The one who drove up the prices was Biden."