Thousands gather in Qatar to bid farewell for assassinated Hamas leader Haniyeh

Thousands of mourners gathered on Friday in and near a Qatari mosque to bid farewell to the leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, after he was killed in Tehran earlier this week. The funeral service, which was also attended by Qatari and Arab officials, began at noon (0900 GMT) with a prayer at the Imam Abdul Wahhab Mosque, the largest state mosque in Qatar.