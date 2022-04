Taylor Greene in court over disqualification effort

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was in a Georgia court on Friday, trying to stay on the ballot in 2022 That's as a group of voters are working to block her, arguing that the supporter of former President Donald Trump has violated a policy of the U.S. Constitution known as the "Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause" by supporting the Jan. 6, 2021 rally on the U.S. Capitol - that turned into a violent assault.