S. Korea, U.S. to share nuclear planning to deter North Korea

President Joe Biden announced an agreement with South Korea on Wednesday that will give the key U.S. ally - for the first time - a bigger role in nuclear weapons planning over any conflict with North Korea. In a press conference at the White House with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Biden directed a warning at North Korea, which continues to grow its arsenal of missiles and bombs.