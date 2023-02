Rescuers continue to pull out quake survivors from rubble of collapsed buildings

Rescuers raced against time to find more survivors under the rubble, nearly a week after one of the worst earthquakes to hit Türkiye and Syria. 43-year-old quake survivor Turabi in Elbistan, held his two-month-old kitten, who was also saved from the rubble, while grieving for the loss of his 15 relatives.