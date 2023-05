Quake victims: We believe only Erdoğan can rebuild damaged cities

"We trust that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will rebuild our homes that have been damaged. We've seen that homes were rebuilt very quickly and well in previous earthquakes and we believe he'll do the same for us. God willing, our president will be reelected by a wide margin and rebuild our homes and make sure Kahramanmaras is redeveloped," Bayram Şahin -- a quake victim -- said in a statement.