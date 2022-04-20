Pentagon: Howitzers for Ukraine to move 'very soon'

"On the howitzers specifically, I think you'll see them move very, very soon. I don't have any shipments to speak to today, but I think you'll see them move very, very soon as well as the ammunition that goes with them. And as I think I said yesterday, you know, we've definitely sourced the 18. We know where they're coming from. It's really just a matter now of getting them packaged up and getting them on the way. They'll be coming from the United States. And again, I think it's it's really very, very soon, the matter of days here," Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.