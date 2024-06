Oppressed Gazans mark Eid al-Adha in shadow of genocide-level Israeli attacks

As the rest of the Muslim world celebrated #EidalAdha, a holiday meant to commemorate sacrifice and generosity, #Gazans were once again left mourning and terrified in the face of #Israel aggression. The past few weeks have seen an escalation in violence as Israeli forces continue their bombardment of Gaza, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries among Palestinian civilians