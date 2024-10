U.S.-based FETO ringleader Fetullah Gulen dead at age of 83

Fetullah Gulen, the mastermind behind the Gulenist Terror Group and the architect of the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, has reportedly died at the age of 83 in his Pennsylvania residence. His death marks the end of a notorious chapter filled with betrayal, violence, and subversion.