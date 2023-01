New meeting between Türkiye and Syria slated for January

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria and Russia will meet "in the second half of January," the Turkish foreign minister said Saturday, in the latest sign of rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus. "We have decided to hold a tripartite meeting in the second half of January. The meeting could take place in a third country," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters in Ankara.