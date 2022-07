Muslim pilgrims perform symbolic stoning of the devil in city of Mina

After a two-year absence, Muslim pilgrims from all around the world performed the yearly hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Some one million Muslims prayed around the Kaaba at Masjid al-Haram in the holy city of Makkah. Worshippers performed the symbolic stoning of the devil on the third day in the city of Mina which requires pelting three large walls representing the devil with pebbles.