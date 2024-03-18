 Contact Us
Video World Lying in Solidarity: Powerful Protest Honors Gaza Victims
03.18.2024 14:53
Lying in Solidarity: Powerful Protest Honors Gaza Victims

Hundreds of protesters paid tribute to the Palestinian victims of the war in Gaza in San Sebastián, Spain on Sunday, by lying down on the ground to the sound of sirens. The gathering was organised by the Gernika-Palestina collective, a group of artists and activists from the Spanish Basque Country, drawing a parallel between the situation in gaza and the attack of the city of Guernica in 1937, that inspired Pablo Picasso's eponymous painting.
