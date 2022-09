Lifting arms embargo: U.S. rewards Greek Cypriot for cooperation on money laundering

According to Çavuşoğlu, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the move was a way to "reward the Greek Cypriot administration for its cooperation on the issue of money laundering." "As you know," he told a crowd of university students in southwestern Türkiye, the Greek Cypriot administration "is famous for money laundering."