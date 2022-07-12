Joe Biden calls for assault weapons ban at gun safety event

At an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called for even more aggressive action - a new ban on assault weapons. "Assault weapons need to be banned. They were banned. I led the fight in 1994, then under pressure from the NRA and the gun manufacturers and others, that ban was lifted in 2004. In that ten years it was law, mass shootings went down. When the law expired in 2004, and those weapons were allowed to be sold again, mass shootings tripled. They're the facts. I'm determined to ban these weapons again..."