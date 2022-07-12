 Contact Us
Video World Joe Biden calls for assault weapons ban at gun safety event
07.12.2022 16:19
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Joe Biden calls for assault weapons ban at gun safety event

At an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called for even more aggressive action - a new ban on assault weapons. "Assault weapons need to be banned. They were banned. I led the fight in 1994, then under pressure from the NRA and the gun manufacturers and others, that ban was lifted in 2004. In that ten years it was law, mass shootings went down. When the law expired in 2004, and those weapons were allowed to be sold again, mass shootings tripled. They're the facts. I'm determined to ban these weapons again..."
Srebrenica Genocide: Crowds gather in Belgrade to pay respects to war victims
Srebrenica Genocide: Crowds gather in Belgrade to pay respects to war victims
Joe Biden calls for assault weapons ban at gun safety event
Joe Biden calls for assault weapons ban at gun safety event
U.S. may resume offensive arms sales to Saudis - source
U.S. may resume offensive arms sales to Saudis - source
Biden aide: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
Biden aide: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
Expanding settlements in occupied West Bank test Biden's Mideast visit
Expanding settlements in occupied West Bank test Biden's Mideast visit
President Erdoğan to meet Putin and Raisi in Tehran next week
President Erdoğan to meet Putin and Raisi in Tehran next week
Japan readies sombre farewell to slain former PM Shinzo Abe
Japan readies sombre farewell to slain former PM Shinzo Abe
UK Prime Minister Johnson determined to deliver 'mandate'
UK Prime Minister Johnson determined to deliver 'mandate'
Erdoğan holds talks with Putin, Zelensky on grain shipments
Erdoğan holds talks with Putin, Zelensky on grain shipments
Chinese protest against local authorities accusing them of 'corruption'
Chinese protest against local authorities accusing them of 'corruption'
Abe's governing party certain to win major victory
Abe's governing party certain to win major victory
Tales of horrifying killings explained decades later
Tales of horrifying killings explained decades later
Blinken raises China's 'alignment with Russia' on Ukraine
Blinken raises China's 'alignment with Russia' on Ukraine
Interview with Seijiro Takeshita on shooting of Shinzo Abe
Interview with Seijiro Takeshita on shooting of Shinzo Abe
Ukraine defends Kharkiv, air defenses remain insufficient
Ukraine defends Kharkiv, air defenses remain insufficient
Victims' remains arrive at Srebrenica memorial site
Victims' remains arrive at Srebrenica memorial site