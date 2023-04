Joe Biden announces re-election bid in stark terms

Biden is already the oldest president in American history at 80 years old, which he is consistently attacked over by opponents. Trump is 76. The 2024 election is also going to be a very different playing field than 2020 was, where Biden avoided large crowds and political rallies due to the pandemic. The crisis of the pandemic has also largely subsided, returning political debates to more traditional subjects like the economy or social issues.