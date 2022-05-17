How much will Fed raise interest rates in 2022?

"Quite volatile thinking about all the factors that are really driving this volatility if you really come to mind. First and foremost, it's monetary policy. We started this year off with three or four interest rates hikes by the Fed Reserve priced into the markets and now it's over ten. So that repricing effect is contributing to a lot of volatility in the financial markets. You have the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now Sweden and Finland talking about joining NATO. So, tensions in that area of the world continue to be on a boil. And then lastly, you know, the pandemic is still with us in parts of the world like China, where lockdown measures are back in force. And so, economic dislocation, there is also a source of volatility," Matt Stucky -- Senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company -- said in a statement.