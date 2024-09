Hezbollah confirms death of military commander Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike on southern Beirut

Hezbollah late Friday confirmed its top military commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb. The Lebanese resistance group mourned Aqil as one of its "top leaders, who was martyred on the road to Jerusalem," in reference to the group's fight in support of Palestinian resistance facing a devastating Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip.