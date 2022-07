Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque hosts 6.5 million visitors in 2 years

Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque has hosted more than 6.5 million visitors in the two years since it reopened for Muslim worshippers. On 10 July, 2020, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 cabinet decree that had turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque after the 86-year hiatus.