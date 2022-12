Germany facing a growing threat of right-wing extremism - expert

"The movement has become quite dangerous during the pandemic. They grew a lot. They had a lot of followers. And now they have started to realise that they can't actually change the world through their delusional beliefs, through peaceful means. And now more and more, we see violent threats coming out of these conspiracy ideologies," Miro Dittrich -- the expert on German right-wing extremism -- said in a statement.