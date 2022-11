Erdoğan welcomes Russian forces' retreat from Ukraine's Kherson region

Russia's decision to pull its forces back from the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson was "positive and important," the president of Türkiye said on Thursday. "Russia's decision regarding Kherson is positive, an important decision," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters in the capital Ankara before leaving for a summit of Turkic countries in Uzbekistan.